Listening Party: Look Back at the Original Broadway Production of Wonderful Town

By Marc J. Franklin
Mar 22, 2020
 
Head Over Heels star Bonnie Milligan recommends listening to the 1953 Leonard Bernstein classic.

Need something to listen to? Head Over Heels star Bonnie Milligan recommends the Leonard Bernstein musical Wonderful Town.

Wonderful Town opened at the Winter Garden Theatre February 25, 1953. The musical, with music by Bernstein, lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, and a book by Jerome Chodorov and Joseph A. Fields, played 559 performances before closing July 3, 1954. The musical would go on to win eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Starring Rosalind Russell and Edie Adams, Wonderful Town tells the story of Ruth, an aspiring writer, and Eileen, her aspiring-actor younger sister, who arrive in New York from Ohio in the 1930s and find frustration, career hopes, and romance in the city of their dreams. Carol Channing would go on to assume the role of Ruth following Russell’s run in the production.

Wonderful Town Playbill - Aug 1953
Wonderful Town Playbill - Aug 1953
Betty Comden, Rosalind Russell, Adolph Green, George Abbott, Lehman Engel, and Leonard Bernstein in rehearsal for <i>Wonderful Town</i>
Betty Comden, Rosalind Russell, Adolph Green, George Abbott, Lehman Engel, and Leonard Bernstein in rehearsal for Wonderful Town Vandamm Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Edith Adams and Rosalind Russel in <i>Wonderful Town</i>
Edith Adams and Rosalind Russel in Wonderful Town Vandamm Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Rosalind Russell and cast in <i>Wonderful Town</i>
Rosalind Russell and cast in Wonderful Town Vandamm Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cast of <i>Wonderful Town</i>
Cast of Wonderful Town Vandamm Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
in <i>Wonderful Town</i>
Cast of Wonderful Town Vandamm Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Directed by George Abbott with dance and musical staging by Donald Saddler, the production featured scenic and costume design by Raoul Péne Du Bois, Russell’s costume design by Mainbocher, and lighting design by Peggy Clark.

The musical returned in 2003 in a Kathleen Marshall-helmed revival starring Donna Murphy and Jennifer Westfeldt.

