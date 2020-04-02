Listening Party: Marie Christine Starring Audra McDonald, Anthony Crivello, and More

Six star Adrianna Hicks recommends listening to the cast recording of Michael John LaChuisa’s musical retelling of Medea.

Marie Christine opened at the Vivian Beaumont Theater December 2, 1999. The production, directed and choreographed by Graciela Daniele, played 39 previews and 42 performances before closing on January 9, 2000. The production would go on to be nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Actress in a Musical for Audra McDonald’s performance in the title role.

With music, lyrics, and book by LaChuisa, Marie Christine tells the story of a young Creole woman with voodoo ties who throws away her future for a white sea captain, following him to Chicago.

Joining McDonald were Jennifer Leigh Warren as Prisoner #1, Andrea Frierson-Toney as Prison #2, Mary Bond Davis as Prisoner #3, Vivian Reed as Marie Christine’s Mother, Anthony Crivello as Dante Keyes, Keith Lee Grant as Jean L’Adrese, Darius de Haas as Paris L’Adrese, Kimberly JaJuan as Lisette, Mary Testa as Magdalena, Shawn Elliott as Gates, and David Pleasant as Chaka with Sherry Boone as the Marie Christine L’Adrese alternate. Rounding out the ensemble were Donna Dunmire, Lovette George, Rosena M. Hill Jackson, André Garner, Jim Weaver, Joy Lynn Matthews, Powers Pleasant, Zachary Thornton, Joshua Walter, Janet Metz, Kim Huber, Peter Samuel, Michael Babin, Michael McCormick, Mark Lotito, Franz C. Alderfer, Ana Maria Andricain, Brent Black, and Monique Midgette.

Marie Christine featured scenic design by Christopher Barreca, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, and sound design by Scott Stauffer.