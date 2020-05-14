Listening Party: More Cast Album Recommendations From Broadway and Beyond

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Listening Party: More Cast Album Recommendations From Broadway and Beyond
By Nathan Skethway
May 14, 2020
 
See what Max von Essen, Lauren Patten, Taylor Louderman, and more suggest you play.
Cast Albums_graphic_HR copy.jpg

Need something to listen to? You're in luck. In the finale of our Listening Party series, eight artists from Broadway share their recommended listening, with cast albums spanning from classics to musicals that premiered as recently as last year.

Flip through the gallery below to find out which albums were recommended by Max von Essen, Lauren Patten, Taylor Louderman, and more.

Listening Party: More Cast Album Recommendations From Broadway and Beyond

Listening Party: More Cast Album Recommendations From Broadway and Beyond

24 PHOTOS
The_Rolling_Stone_Lincoln_Center_Theater_Opening_Night_2019_HR
Larry Owens recommends.... Joseph Marzullo/WENN
741117961425_1080W_1080H.jpg
In Trousers
Alison Fraser, Joanna Green, Mary Testa, and Chip Zien
Alison Fraser, Joanna Green, Mary Testa, and Chip Zien in In Trousers Susan Cook
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco recommends.... Marc J. Franklin
61djyj3-G4L._SL1425_.jpg
Pretty Woman: The Musical
Pretty_Woman_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_Samantha Barks and Andy Karl in PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL, Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2018_HR.jpg
Samantha Barks and Andy Karl in Pretty Woman Matthew Murphy
Broadway Dreams Gala_2019_HR
Ryann Redmond recommends.... Joseph Marzullo/WENN
A1fvof79nzL._SL1500_.jpg
Bright Star
Carmen Cusack in <i>Bright Star</i>
Carmen Cusack in Bright Star Photo by Joan Marcus
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Press_Day_2019_HR
Dana Steingold recommends.... Marc J. Franklin
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Playbill Photo Features
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.