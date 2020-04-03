Listening Party: Revisit 110 in the Shade and The Prom

Indoor Boys co-creator Alex Wyse recommends listening to the Broadway cast recordings of the two Tony-nominated musicals.

A revival of the 1963 musical, 110 in the Shade opened on Broadway at Studio 54 May 9, 2007. The musical, featuring music by Harvey Schmidt, lyrics by Tom Jones, and book by N. Richard Nash, played 27 performances and 94 performances before closing on July 29, 2007. The musical would go on to be nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical.

Based on Nash’s play The Rainmaker, 110 in the Shade tells the story of an unmarried woman in the Old West must choose between the attentions of the local sheriff and a charismatic con man who promises to bring rain t the drought-struck land.

The musical starred Audra McDonald as Lizzie Curry, John Cullum as H.C. Curry, Steve Kazee as Starbuck, Chris Butler as Noah Curry, Carla Duren as Snookie, Christopher Innvar as File, Bobby Steggert as Jimmy Curry, Elisa Van Duyne as Lily Ann Beasley, Collen Fitzpatrick as Odetta Clark, Valisia LeKae as Vivian Lorraine Taylor, Darius Nichols as Clarence J. Taylor, Devin Richards as Curjith (Curt) McGlaughlin, Michael Scott as Reverend Clark, Will Swenson as Cody Bridger, and Betsy Wolfe as Katheryn Brawner.

Directed by Lonny Price with choreography by Dan Knechtges, 110 in the Shade featured set and costume design by Santo Loquasto, lighting design by Christopher Akerlind, and sound design by Dan Moses Schreier.

In addition to the 110 in the Shade, Wyse recommends looking back at the Tony-nominated The Prom. Based on an original concept by Jack Viertel, the musical tells the story of Emma, a high school student in Indiana who becomes the center of a media scandal for wanting to bring her girlfriend to the prom.

Directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, The Prom opened at the Longacre Theatre November 15, 2018. The musical played 23 previews and 309 performances before closing August 11, 2019, earning seven Tony nominations including Best Musical.

The musical comedy starred Brooks Ashmanskas as Barry Glickman, Beth Leavel as Dee Dee Allen, Christopher Sieber as Trent Oliver, Caitlin Kinnunen as Emma, Isabelle McCalla as Alyssa, Michael Potts as Mr. Hawkins, Angie Schworer as Angie, Courtenay Collins as Mrs. Greene, and Josh Lamon as Sheldon Saperstein.

The Prom featured music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and book by Bob Martin and Beguelin with scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Matthew Pachtman and Ann Roth, lighting design by Natasha Katz, and Brian Ronan.