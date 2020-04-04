Listening Party: Revisit Aida with Heather Headley, Adam Pascal, and More

Need something to listen to? SIX star Abby Meuller recommends the Broadway cast recording of Aida.

Inspired by Verdi's classic opera, Aida opened on Broadway at the Palace Theatre March 23, 2000. The musical, with music by Elton John, lyrics by Tim Rice, and a book by David Henry Hwang, Linda Woolverton, and Robert Falls, played 30 previews and 1,852 performances before closing on September 5, 2004. The musical garnered five Tony nominations and won four, including Best Actress in a Musical for Heather Headley.

Aida tells the story of enslaved Nubian princess Aida, who falls for captain of the guard Radames, who is betrothed to the Egyptian princess who is Aida's mistress.

Look Back at Heather Headley, Michelle T. Williams, and More in Aida on Broadway Look Back at Heather Headley, Michelle T. Williams, and More in Aida on Broadway 13 PHOTOS

The musical starred Headley as Aida, Adam Pascal as Radames, Sherie Rene Scott as Amneris, John Hickok as Zoser, Damian Perkins as Mereb, Tyrees Allen as Amonasro, and Daniel Oreskes as Pharaoh. Rounding out the ensemble were Robert M. Armitage, Troy Allan Burgess, Franne Calma, Bob Gaynor, Kisha Howard, Tim Hunter, Youn Kim, Kyra Little, Kenya Unique Massey, Corinne McFadden, Phineas Newborn III, Jody Ripplinger, Raymond Rodriguez, Eric Sciotto, Samuel N. Thiam, Jerald Vincent, and Natalia Zisa.

Throughout the production's run, the title role was played by Toni Braxton, Michelle T. Williams, Deborah Cox, and more.

Directed by Robert Falls with choreography by Wayne Cilento, Aida featured scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley, lighting design by Natasha Katz, and Steve C. Kennedy.

In addition to Aida, Mueller recommends listening to the The Light in the Piazza. With music and lyrics by Adam Guettel and book by Craig Lucas, the musical tells the story of a North Carolina mother and daughter on a summer visit in Florence in the 1950s, where the daughter falls in love with a local young man against the mother's wishes.

The production opened at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre April 18, 2005, playing 36 previews and 504 performances before closing on July 2, 2006. The musical, starring Victoria Clark, Kelli O’Hara, Matthew Morrison, and more, earned 11 Tony Award nominations, winning six, including Best Actress in a Musical for Clark’s performances as Margaret Johnson.