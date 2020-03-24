Listening Party: Revisit Avenue Q on Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
Mar 24, 2020
 
Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt recommends listening to the irreverent, Tony Award-winning musical.

Following its run at the Vineyard Theatre, Avenue Q opened on Broadway at the Golden Theatre July 31, 2003. The musical, featuring music and lyrics by Jeff Marx and Robert Lopez and Jeff Whitty, played 22 previews and 2,534 performances before closing September 13, 2009. The irreverent comedy earned six Tony Award nominations, winning three including Best Musical.

In the style of Sesame Street with humans and puppets interacting, Avenue Q tells the tale of 20somethings learning how to live and love in New York City.

10 PHOTOS
Avenue_Q_Broadway_Production_Photos_2003_HR
Cast Carol Rosegg
John Tartaglia in Avenue Q.
John Tartaglia Carol Rosegg
John Tartaglia (left) and Stephanie D'Abruzzo in <i>Avenue Q</i>.
John Tartaglia and Stephanie D'Abruzzo Carol Rosegg
Avenue_Q_Broadway_Production_Photos_2003_HR
Stephanie D'Abruzzo Carol Rosegg
Stephanie D&#39;Abruzzo and John Tartaglia
Stephanie D'Abruzzo and John Tartaglia Carol Rosegg
Avenue_Q_Broadway_Production_Photos_2003_HR
Stephanie D'Abruzzo Carol Rosegg
Avenue_Q_Broadway_Production_Photos_2003_HR
Ann Harada Carol Rosegg
Avenue_Q_Broadway_Production_Photos_2003_HR
John Tartaglia Carol Rosegg
Stephane D'Abruzzo in <i>Avenue Q</i> at the Golden Theatre in New York City.
Stephane D'Abruzzo Carol Rosegg
Stephanie D&#39;Abruzzo and John Tartaglia
Stephanie D'Abruzzo and John Tartaglia Carol Rosegg
The production starred John Tartaglia as Princeton/Rod, Stephanie D’Abruzzo as Kate Monster/Lucy the Slut, Rick Lyon as Trekkie Monster/Nicky, Ann Harada as Christmas Eve, Jordan Gelber as Brian, Natalie Venetia Belcon as Gary Coleman, and Jennifer Barnhart as Mrs. T/Bear with Jodi Eichelberger and Peter Linz rounding out the ensemble.

Directed by Jason Moore with choreography by Ken Roberson, Avenue Q featured set design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Mirena Rada, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Acme Sound Partners, animation design by Lopez, and puppet conception and design by Rick Lyon.

