Listening Party: Revisit Broadway's Big Fish

Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp recommends the cast album for Andrew Lippa's 2013 musical.

Big Fish opened on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre October 6, 2013. The musical adaptation of the 1998 novel by Daniel Wallace (as well as John August's screenplay for the 2003 Tim Burton film) was directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman. It played 34 previews and 98 performances before closing on December 29, 2013.

The cast recording is available on Amazon, iTunes, and Apple Music.

With music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and a book by August, Big Fish centers on the charismatic Edward Bloom, whose impossible stories of his epic adventures frustrate his son Will. As Edward’s final chapter approaches, Will embarks on his own journey to find out who his father really is, revealing the man behind the myth, the truth from the tall tales.

Norbert Leo Butz starred as Bloom, with Kate Baldwin as his wife, Sandra Bloom, and Bobby Steggert as son Will Bloom. The cast also included Krystal Joy Brown as Josephine Bloom, Anthony Pierini and Zachary Unger alternating in the role of young Will, Ryan Andes as Karl, Ben Crawford as Don Price, Brad Oscar as Amos Calloway, J.C. Montgomery as Dr. Bennett, Ciara Renée as the Witch (in her Broadway debut), Kirsten Scott as Jenny Hill, Sarah Strimel as the Girl in the Water, Tally Sessions as the Mayor, and Alex Brightman as Zacky Price. The ensemble was rounded out by Bree Branker, Robin Campbell, Bryn Dowling, Jason Lee Garrett, Leah Hofmann, Angie Schworer, Lara Seibert Young, and Cary Tedder.

The production featured scenic design by Julian Crouch, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by Jon Weston, projection design by Benjamin Pearcy, wig and hair design by Paul Huntley, puppetry design by Will Pike, and make-up design by Angelina Avallone, with stage management by Jason Brouillard and Rachel Miller Davis.