Listening Party: Revisit Elegies Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cast Recordings & Albums   Listening Party: Revisit Elegies Off-Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 24, 2020
 
Anastasia star Christie Altomare recommends the cast recording of William Finn’s 2003 song cycle.

Need something to listen to? Anastasia star Christie Altomare recommends the Off-Broadway cast recording of William Finn’s song cycle Elegies.

Elegies opened at Lincoln Center Theater’s Mitzi Newhouse Theater March 2, 2003. The song cycle, featuring music and lyrics by Finn, played a limited engagement, running through April 19, 2003.

A tribute to those lost to the AIDS crisis and 9/11, Elegies features songs celebrating the lives of Finn’s family and friends and honoring those lost.

The original Off-Broadway cast featured Christian Borle, Betty Buckley, Carolee Carmello, Michael Rupert, and Keith Byron Kirk.The concert featured direction by Graciela, musical direction by Vadim Feichtner, and vocal arrangements by Gihieh Lee.

Look Back at Betty Buckley, Carolee Carmello, and More in Elegies Off-Broadway

Look Back at Betty Buckley, Carolee Carmello, and More in Elegies Off-Broadway

7 PHOTOS
in <i>Elegies</i>
Michael Rupert in Elegies
Keith Byron Kirk and Carolee Camello in <i>Elegies</i>
Keith Byron Kirk and Carolee Camello in Elegies
in <i>Elegies</i>
Christian Borle in Elegies
in <i>Elegies</i>
Betty Buckley and Carolee Carmello in Elegies
Carolee Carmello in <i>Elegies</i>
Carolee Carmello in Elegies
Betty Buckley in <i>Elegies</i>
Betty Buckley in Elegies
in <i>Elegies</i>
Michael Rupert in Elegies
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.