Listening Party: Revisit Elegies Off-Broadway

Anastasia star Christie Altomare recommends the cast recording of William Finn’s 2003 song cycle.

Need something to listen to? Anastasia star Christie Altomare recommends the Off-Broadway cast recording of William Finn’s song cycle Elegies.

Elegies opened at Lincoln Center Theater’s Mitzi Newhouse Theater March 2, 2003. The song cycle, featuring music and lyrics by Finn, played a limited engagement, running through April 19, 2003.

A tribute to those lost to the AIDS crisis and 9/11, Elegies features songs celebrating the lives of Finn’s family and friends and honoring those lost.

The original Off-Broadway cast featured Christian Borle, Betty Buckley, Carolee Carmello, Michael Rupert, and Keith Byron Kirk.The concert featured direction by Graciela, musical direction by Vadim Feichtner, and vocal arrangements by Gihieh Lee.

