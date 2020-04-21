Listening Party: Revisit Jonathan Larson’s Rent on Broadway

Need something to listen to? Mean Girls star Rick Younger recommends the Broadway cast recording of Jonathan Larson’s Rent.

Rent opened on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre April 29, 1996. The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, directed by Michael Greif with choreography by Marlies Yearby, played over 5,000 performances, running for 12 years before closing on September 7, 2008. Nominated for 10 Tony Awards, the show won five, including Best Musical.

The cast recording is available on Amazon, iTunes and Apple Music.

A rock retelling of La Bohème in the era of AIDS, Rent follows group of bohemian artists struggling to create and find love in New York’s East Village.

The original Broadway cast featured Anthony Rapp as Mark Cohen, Adam Pascal as Roger Davis, Taye Diggs as Benjamin Coffin III, Wilson Jermaine Heredia as Angel Schunard, Jesse L. Martin as Tom Collins, Idina Menzel as Maureen Johnson, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Mimi Marquez, Fredi Walker as Joanne Jefferson. Rounding out the cast were Rodney Hicks, Kristen Lee Kelly, Aiko Nakasone, Tomthy Britten Parker, Gwen Stewart, and Byron Utley.

The production featured scenic design by Paul Clay, costume design by Angela Wendt, lighting design by Blake Burba, sound design by Kurt Fischer, and film by Tony Gerber with stage management by John Vivian, Crystal Huntington, and Catherine J. Haley.