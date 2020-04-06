Listening Party: Revisit Legally Blonde on Broadway

Need something to listen to? Girl From the North Country star Colton Ryan recommends the Broadway cast recording of Legally Blonde.

Legally Blonde opened on Broadway at the Palace Theatre April 29, 2007. The musical comedy, featuring music by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin and book by Heather Hach, played 30 previews and 595 performances before closing on October 19, 2008 and earning seven Tony Award nominations.

Based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the MGM movie starring Reese Witherspoon, Legally Blonde tells the story of a sorority-sister valley girl who goes to Harvard Law to get her boyfriend back, and ends up defying expectations while staying true to herself.

The musical starred Laura Bell Bundy as Elle Woods alongside Christian Borle as Emmett Forrest, Orfeh as Paulette, Michael Rupert as Professor Callahan, Richard H. Blake as Warner Huntington III, Kate Shindle as Vivienne Kensington, Nikki Snelson as Brooke Wyndham, Annaleigh Ashford as Margot, Leslie Kritzer as Serena, DeQuina Moore as Pilar, and Andy Karl as Kyle/Dewey. Rounding out the cast were April Berry, Paul Canaan, Beth Curry, Amber Efé, Gaelen Gilliland, Jason Gillman, Becky Gulsvig, Rod Harrelson, Manuel Herrera, Natalie Joy Johnson, Nick Kenkel, Michelle Kittrell, Kevin Pariseau, Matthew Risch, Jason Patrick Sands, Noah Weisberg, and Kate Wetherhead.

Directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Legally Blonde featured scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Paul Miller, and sound design by Acme Sound Partners.

As an added bonus, Ryan’s dog Rumble recommends listening to the cast recording of Alice by Heart in which Ryan starred. The production, which featured music by Duncan Sheik and book by Steven Sater and Jessie Nelson, is a riff on the Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland story, set at the time of the London Blitz. The musical played MCC Theater in Spring 2019 and was recently adapted into a young adult novel by Sater.

