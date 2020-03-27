Listening Party: Revisit Michael John LaChiusa’s Hello, Again

By Marc J. Franklin
Mar 27, 2020
 
Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson recommends the cast album for the steamy Off-Broadway musical, featuring Donna Murphy, Carolee Carmello, and more.

Need something to listen to? Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson recommends listening to the cast recording of Michael John LaChiusa’s Hello, Again.

Hello, Again premiered Off-Broadway at Lincoln Center Theater in 1993, beginning performances December 30 and running through March 27, 1994. Featuring a book and score by LaChiusa with direction and choreography by Graciela Daniele, the musical was nominated for eight Drama Desk Awards, including Best Musical.

Carolee Carmello and Donna Murphy in <i>Hello Again</i>
Carolee Carmello and Donna Murphy in Hello Again Joan Marcus

Based on La Ronde, Arthur Schnitzler's controversial 1897 play, Hello, Again strings together 10 interlocking scenes that capture a pair of lovers just prior to, or immediately following, intense, but all-too-brief sexual intimacy. One character from each scene carries on into the next until a full dramatic circle is completed.

The Off-Broadway premiere starred Donna Murphy as the Whore, David A. White as the Soldier, Judy Blazer as the Nurse, Michael Park as the College Boy, Carolee Carmello as The Young Wife, Dennis Parlato as the Husband, John Cameron Mitchell as The Young Thing, Malcom Gets as the Writer, Michele Paw, as the Actress, and John Dossett as the Senator.

A film adaptation was released in 2018 starring Audra McDonald, Cheyenne Jackson, Martha Plimpton, Rumer Willis, T.R. Knight, Jenna Ushkowitz, Nolan Gerard Funk, Sam Underwood, Tyler Blackburn, and Al Calderon. The film was directed by Tom Gustafson featuring a screenplay by Cory Krueckeberg.

