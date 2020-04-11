Listening Party: Revisit Paul Simon’s The Capeman

Girl From the North Country star Luba Mason recommends revisiting the musical adaptation of Salvador Agrón’s life.

Need something to listen to? Girl From the North Country star Luba Mason recommends revisiting Paul Simon’s The Capeman. Mason originated the role of Mrs. Krzesinski in the 1988 musical.

The Capeman opened on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre January 29, 1998. The production, marking Simon’s Broadway debut as a composer, played 59 previews and 68 performances before closing March 28, 1998, earning three Tony Award nominations including Best Original Score.

With music by Simon and lyrics and book by Simon and Derek Walcott, The Capeman is based on the true story of Salvador Agrón, who murdered two teenagers in the 1950s but turned his life around while in prison.

The musical starred Evan Jay Newman as Salvi Agrón (age 7), Marc Anthony as Sal Agrón (age 16-20), Ruben Blades as Salvador Agrón (age 36-42), Ednita Nazario as Esmeralda Agrón, Renoly Santiago as Tony Hernandez, Natascia Diaz as Yolanda, Philip Hernández as Reverend González, Mason as Mrs. Krzesinski, Julio Monge as Carlose Apace, Cass Morgan as Mrs. Young, Sara Ramirez as Wahzinak, Tara Ann Villanueva as Aurea Agrón (age 8), Michelle Ríos as Aurea Agrón (age 17-43), Sophia Salguero as Bernadette, and Nestor as Sanchez Lazarus. Rounding out the ensemble were Claudette Sierra, Ray De La Paz, Yassmin Alers, Stephen Lee Anderson, Milton Cardona, René M. Ceballos, Tony Chiroldes, Ãlan Luz Rivera, José Joaquín García, Myrna Lynn Gomila, Kia Joy Goodwin, Elise Hernández, John Jellison, John Lathan, Lugo, Roger Mazzeo, Claudia Montiel, Marisol Morales, Frank Negrón, Mark Price, Ray Rodríguez-Rosa, Raymond Rodriguez, Ramón Saldaña, Sebastian Perez, Khalid Rivera, and Amanda A. Vacharat.

The Capeman featured direction and choreography by Mark Morris, scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Peter J. Fitzgerald, and projection design by Wendall K. Harrington.

