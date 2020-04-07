Listening Party: Revisit Stephen Schwartz’s Pippin on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Listening Party: Revisit Stephen Schwartz’s Pippin on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 07, 2020
 
SIX star Anna Uzele recommends feeling inspired with the cast recording of the magical musical.

Need something to listen to? SIX star Anna Uzele recommends feeling inspired with the Broadway cast recording of Pippin.

Pippin opened on Broadway at the Minskoff Theatre October 23, 1972. The production, directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse, played 5 previews and 1,994 performances before closing five years later on June 12, 1977. The production earned 11 Tony Award nominations, winning five, including Best Actor in a Musical for Ben Vereen’s performance as the Leading Player.

With music and lyrics by Schwartz and book by Roger O. Hirson, Pippin tells the story of the young son of the medieval French ruler Charlemange who is encouraged by a flashy troupe of strolling players to try his hand at war, love, and other joys before settling down.

Look Back at Stephen Schwartz's Pippin on Broadway

Look Back at Stephen Schwartz's Pippin on Broadway

35 PHOTOS
Ben Vereen and cast in the Broadway musical <i>Pippin</i>, 1972
Ben Vereen and cast in the Broadway musical Pippin, 1972
Ben Vereen in the Broadway musical <i>Pippin</i>, 1972
Ben Vereen in the Broadway musical Pippin, 1972 Martha Swope
Pippin_Broadway_Production_Photo_1972_Eric Berry_HR.jpg
Eric Berry Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Pippin_Broadway_Production_Photo_1972_Irene Ryan _HR.jpg
Irene Ryan Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Ben Vereen in <i>Pippin</i>
Ben Vereen in Pippin Martha Swope/NYPL
Pippin_Broadway_Production_Photo_1972_John Rubinstein_HR.jpg
John Rubinstein and cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Pippin_Broadway_Production_Photo_1972_Ben Vereen & John Rubinstein _HR.jpg
Ben Vereen and John Rubinstein Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Ben Vereen and John Rubinstein (center) in Pippin.
Ben Vereen and John Rubinstein (center) in Pippin. Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Pippin_Broadway_Production_Photo_1972_Leland Palmer_HR.jpg
Leland Palmer Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Betty Buckley and Michael Rupert in <i>Pippin</i>
Betty Buckley and Michael Rupert in Pippin Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Share

In addition to Vereen, Pippin starred John Rubinstein as Pippin, Eric Berry as Charles, Jill Clayburgh as Catherine, Leland Palmer as Fastrada, Irene Ryan as Berthe, Shane Nickerson as Theo, Christopher Chadman as Lewis, Gene Foote as Noble, Roger Hamilton as The Head/Field Marshall, Richard Korthaze as a Beggar, John Mineo as a Musician, Paul Solen as a Peasant, and Candy Brown, Kathryn Doby, Jennifer Nairn-Smith, Ann Reinking, and Pamela Sousa as Players.

The production featured scenic design by Tony Walton, costume design by Patricia Zipprodt, lighting design by Jules Fisher, and sound design by Abe Jacob.

Pippin returned to Broadway in four decades later in a Diane Paulus-helmed revival. The musical, starring Patina Miller as the Leading Player, Matthew James Thomas as Pippin, and more, opened at the Music Box Theatre April 25, 2013, running through January 4, 2015. The revival was nominated for 10 Tony Award nominations, winning four including Best Actress in a Musical for Miller’s performance and Best Revival of a Musical.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.