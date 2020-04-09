Listening Party: Revisit The Bridges of Madison County With Kelli O’Hara and Steven Pasquale

Mrs. Doubtfire’s Analise Scarpaci recommends setting a romantic mood with the Broadway cast recording of the Jason Robert Brown musical.

The Bridges of Madison County opened at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre February 20, 2014. The production, directed by Bartlett Sher with movement by Danny Befford, played 37 previews and 100 performances before closing May 18, 2014. The musical earned four Tony Award nominations, winning four including Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations.

Set amidst the cornfields and picturesque covered bridges of Iowa in 1965, The Bridges of Madison County follows an Italian war-bride whose safe but passionless world is shattered when she encounters a roving National Geographic photographer. The musical, based on the film and book, features music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown and a book by Marsha Norman.

Production Photos: Broadway's The Bridges of Madison County Production Photos: Broadway's The Bridges of Madison County 20 PHOTOS

The Bridges of Madison County starred Kelli O'Hara as Francesca, Steven Pasquale as Robert, Hunter Foster as Bud, Michael X. Martin as Charlie, Cass Morgan as Marge, Caitlin Kinnunen as Carolyn, Derek Klena as Michael, and Whitney Bashor as Marian/Chiara with Ephie Aardema, Jennifer Allen, Katie Klaus, Luke Marinkovich, Aaron Ramey, and Dan Sharkey rounding out the ensemble.

The production featured scenic design Michael Yeargan, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Donald Holder, and sound design by John Weston.