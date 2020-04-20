Listening Party: Revisit the Broadway Cast Recording of Aladdin

Cambodian Rock Band star Courtney Reed recommends taking a magical journey with the hit Disney musical.

Aladdin opened on Broadway March 20, 2014, at the New Amsterdam Theatre, where it still resides. Directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, the musical earned five Tony Award nomination, winning Best Featured Actor in a Musical for James Monroe Iglehart’s performance as Genie.

The recording is available on Amazon, iTunes and Apple Music.

Based on the 1992 animated film, Disney's Aladdin tells the story of a street-smart commoner whose life changes when he meets a genie who can grant him three wishes. Aladdin wants the hand of Princess Jasmine, but that means becoming something he’s not and going toe to toe with Jafar, who wants the genie for his own evil plans. The musical features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and book and additional lyrics by Chad Beguelin.

In addition to Iglehart, the original Broadway cast of Aladdin starred Adam Jacobs in the title role, Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, Courtney Reed as Jasmine, Brian Gonzales as Babkak, Brandon O’Neill as Kassim, Jonathan Schwartz as Omar, Clifton Davis as Sultan, and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago. Rounding out the ensemble were Andrew Cao, Yurel Echezarreta, Daisy Hobbs, Adam Kaokept, Nikki Long, Stanley Martin, Brandt Martinez, Rhea Patterson, Bobby Pestka, Ariel Reid, Trent Saunders, Jaz Sealey, Dennis Stowe, Marisha Wallace, Bud weber, Donald Jones, Jr., Joshua Dela Cruz, Khori Michelle Petinaud.

The production featured scenic design by Bob Crowley, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Natasha Katz, and sound design by Ken Travis.

In addition to Aladdin, Reed recommends listening to the original Broadway cast recording of Beauty and the Beast.

As previously reported, Cambodian Rock Band, in which Reed starred, will release an Off-Broadway cast recording in May.