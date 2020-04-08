Listening Party: Revisit the Broadway Cast Recording of Waitress

Jagged Little Pill's Celia Rose Gooding recommends a shift at the diner with Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson's hit musical.

Waitress opened at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre April 24, 2016, making history as the first Broadway musical to have four women in the four top creative spots: composer Sara Bareilles, book writer Jessie Nelson, director Diane Paulus, and choreographer Lorin Latarro. The production played 33 previews and 1,544 regular performances before closing January 5, 2020, earning four Tony nominations including Best Original Score and Best Musical.

Based on the 2007 film, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, who is stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna must weigh her commitments against a rare shot at freedom and recognition.

Looking Back at Waitress' Broadway Run Looking Back at Waitress' Broadway Run 59 PHOTOS

The original Broadway cast starred Jessie Mueller as Jenna, Keala Settle as Becky, Kimiko Glenn as Dawn, Drew Gehling as Dr. Pomatter, Nick Cordero as Earl, Dakin Matthews as Joe, Eric Anderson as Cal, Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie, Charity Angél Dawson as Nurse Norma, and Claire Keane and McKenna Keane as Lulu with Thay Floyd, Molly Hager, Aisha Jackson, Jeremy Morse, Stephanie Torns, and Ryan Vasquez rounding out the ensemble.

Following Mueller’s Tony-nominated performance as Jenna, the role was played on Broadway by Shoshana Bean, Nicolette Robinson, Betsy Wolfe, Jordin Sparks, Allison Luff, Katharine McPhee, and Stephanie Torns as well as Bareilles herself for multiple stints. Other replacements have included Gavin Creel and Jason Mraz as Dr. Pomatter, Al Roker and June Squibb as Joe (the latter adopting the name Josie), Todrick Hall and Noah Galvin as Ogie, and Colleen Ballinger and Jenna Ushkowitz as Dawn.

Waitress featured set design by Scott Pask, costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting by Christopher Akerlind, and sound design by Jonathan Deans. Casting was by Telsey + Co.