Listening Party: Revisit the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Baby

Newsies and Wicked alum Kara Lindsay recommends David Shire, Richard Maltby Jr., and Sybille Pearson's musical.

Need something to listen to? Newsies and Wicked alum Kara Lindsay recommends revisiting the original Broadway cast recording of Baby.

Baby opened at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre December 4, 1983. The musical, directed by Richard Maltby, Jr. with musical staging by Wayne Cilento, played 35 previews and 241 performances before closing July 1, 1984, earning seven Tony Award nominations including Best Musical.

Based on a story developed with Susan Yankowitz, Baby examines the lives of three couples of varying ages deal with impending parenthood. The production features music by David Shire, lyrics by Maltby, Jr., and book by Sybille Pearson.

Liz Callaway, Catherine Cox, and Beth Fowler Star in Baby on Broadway Liz Callaway, Catherine Cox, and Beth Fowler Star in Baby on Broadway 18 PHOTOS

Baby starred Liz Callaway as Lizzie Fields, Catherine Cox as Pam Sakarian, Beth Fowler as Arlene McNally, James Gongdon as Alan McNally, Todd Graff as Danny Hooper, and Martin Vidnovic as Nick Sakarian. Roudning out the ensemble were Kirsti Carnahan, Kim Criswell, Barbara Gilbert, Philip Hoffman, Lon Hoyt, John Jellison, Lisa Robinson, Judith Thiergaard, and Dennis Warning.

The production featured scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Jennifer von Mayrhauser, lighting design by Pat Collins, and sound design by Jack Mann, with stage management by Peter B. Mumford, Gary M. Zabinski, and Dana Sherman.