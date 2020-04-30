Listening Party: Revisiting the Hamilton Cast Album

King Kong and A Bronx Tale star Christiani Pitts recommends the original cast album of the 2016 Broadway smash hit.

Need something to listen to? In the video above, King Kong and A Bronx Tale star Christiani Pitts recommends the original Broadway cast recording of Hamilton.

Hamilton opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre August 6, 2015. The historical hip-hop musical, directed by Thomas Kail with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, continues to play at the Richard Rodgers today, propelled into a smash hit run by widespread critical acclaim and 11 Tony Awards (including Best Musical).

The cast recording is available on Amazon, iTunes, and Apple Music.

With a Pulitzer Prize-winning score and book by Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical centers on the scrappy young immigrant who forever changed America, Alexander Hamilton. From bastard orphan to Washington's right hand man, rebel to war hero, loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal to Treasury head who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy, Hamilton is an exploration of a political mastermind. George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Eliza Hamilton, and lifelong Hamilton friend and foe, Aaron Burr, all attend this revolutionary tale of America’s fiery past told through the sounds of the ever-changing nation we've become.



Miranda starred as Hamilton, joined by Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Daveed Diggs as the Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, and Jonathan Groff as King George III.

The ensemble was rounded out by Javier Muñoz as the alternate for Hamilton, with Carleigh Bettiol, Ariana DeBose, Sydney James Harcourt, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart, Betsy Struxness, and Ephraim Sykes completing the ensemble; swings included Andrew Chappelle , Neil Haskell , Stephanie Klemons , Morgan Marcell and Voltaire Wade-Green.

Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, with stage management by J. Philip Bassett, Scott Rowen, and Deanna Weiner.