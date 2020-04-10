Listening Party: Step Inside Andrew Lippa’s The Wild Party

Six star Samantha Pauly recommends revisiting the Off-Broadway musical adaptation of Joseph Moncure March’s poem.

Need something to listen to? Six star Samantha Pauly recommends revisiting Andrew Lippa’s musical adaptation of The Wild Party.

The Wild Party began performances at Manhattan Theatre Club January 25, 2000, before opening February 24. The production, directed by Gabriel Barre with choreography by Mark Dendy, ran through April 9, garnering 13 Drama Desk nominations, winning for Outstanding Music.

Based on Joseph Moncure March’s poem, The Wild Party tells the story of a boozy Jazz-Age party that take a murderous turn. The musical features music, lyrics, and a book by Lippa.

The production starred Brian d'Arcy James as Burrs, Julia Murney as Queenie, Taye Diggs as Black, and Idina Menzel as Kate alongside Todd Anderson, James D. Beeks, Kevin Cahoon, Jennifer Cody, Charles Dillon, Kena Tangi Dorsey, Felicia Finley, Peter Kapetan, Lawrence Keigwin, Alix Korey, Kristin McDonald, Raymond Jaramillo McLeod, Megan Sikora, Ron J. Todorowski, and Amanda Watkins.

The Wild Party featured scenic design by David Gallo, costume design by Martin Pakledinaz, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, and sound design by Brian Ronan.

The Wild Party was revived at City Center Encores! in 2015, starring Steven Pasquale, Sutton Foster, Brandon Victor Dixon, and Joaquina Kalukango and more.

