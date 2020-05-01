Listening Party: Stream the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Sunday in the Park With George

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cast Recordings & Albums   Listening Party: Stream the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Sunday in the Park With George
By Nathan Skethway
May 01, 2020
 
Tony nominee Melissa Errico recommends the cast album of the 1984 Sondheim musical.

Need something to listen to? Tony nominee Melissa Errico recommends the original Broadway cast recording of Sunday in the Park With George, starring Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters.

Sunday in the Park opened on Broadway May 2, 1984, at the Booth Theatre. Directed by James Lapine, the musical played 604 performances and 35 previews before closing October 13, 1985. The show was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, winning two for scenic and lighting design; it also won the Pulitzer Prize.

The cast recording is available on Amazon, iTunes, and Apple Music.

With music and lyrics by Tony winner Stephen Sondheim and a book by Lapine, the first act of the musical follows painter Georges Seurat in the months leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. Consumed by his need to “finish the hat,” Seurat alienates the French bourgeoisie, spurns his fellow artists, and neglects his lover Dot, not realizing that his actions will reverberate over the next 100 years, which is when Act 2 picks up.

Look Back at Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters in the Original Broadway Production of Sunday in the Park

Look Back at Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters in the Original Broadway Production of Sunday in the Park

15 PHOTOS
Sunday_in_the_Park_with_George_Feature_HR
Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters Martha Swope/©Billy Rose Theatre Division, NYPL for the Performing Arts
A scene from the original Broadway production of Sunday in the Park with George.
Cast Martha Swope/©Billy Rose Theatre Division, NYPL for the Performing Arts
Sunday_in_the_Park_with_George_Feature_HR
Dana Ivey and Charles Kimbrough Martha Swope/©Billy Rose Theatre Division, NYPL for the Performing Arts
Sunday_in_the_Park_with_George_Feature_HR
Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters Martha Swope/©Billy Rose Theatre Division, NYPL for the Performing Arts
Mandy Patinkin and cast in <i>Sunday in the Park with George</i>
Mandy Patinkin and cast Martha Swope/©Billy Rose Theatre Division, NYPL for the Performing Arts
Mandy Patinkin in <i>Sunday in the Park with George</i>
Mandy Patinkin Martha Swope/©Billy Rose Theatre Division, NYPL for the Performing Arts
Mandy Patinkin in <i>Sunday in the Park with George</i>
Mandy Patinkin Martha Swope/©Billy Rose Theatre Division, NYPL for the Performing Arts
Mandy Patinkin in <i>Sunday in the Park with George</i>
Mandy Patinkin Martha Swope/©Billy Rose Theatre Division, NYPL for the Performing Arts
Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters in <i>Sunday in the Park with George</i>
Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters Martha Swope/©Billy Rose Theatre Division, NYPL for the Performing Arts
Bernadette Peters and Mandy Patinkin
Bernadette Peters Martha Swope/©Billy Rose Theatre Division, NYPL for the Performing Arts
Share

For a complete list of cast members, as well as the creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/SundayInThePark.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.