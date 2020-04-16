Listening Party: The Drowsy Chaperone on Broadway

Need something to listen to? The Prom star Isabelle McCalla recommends listening to the Broadway cast recording for The Drowsy Chaperone.

The Drowsy Chaperone opened on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre May 1, 2006. The musical comedy, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, played 32 previews and 674 performances before closing December 30, 2007. The production earned 13 Tony Award nominations, winning five, including Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Beth Leavel’s performance in the title role.

The cast album of The Drowsy Chaperone is available on Amazon, iTunes, and Apple Music.

A loving send-up of the frivolously inconsequential stage musicals of the Jazz Age, The Drowsy Chaperone brings to life the original cast recording of one such musical, providing the audience with amusing minutiae about the play and the players through the eyes of a fan known only as Man in Chair. The production featured music and lyrics by Greg Morrison and Lisa Lambert and book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar.

In addition to Leavel, the production starred Danny Burstein as Aldopho, Georgia Engel as Mrs. Tottendale, Sutton Foster as Janet Van De Graaff, Edward Hibbert as Underling, Troy Britton Johnson as Robert Martin, Eddie Korbich as George, Jason Kravits as Gangster #1, Garth Kravits as Gangster #2, Kecia Lewis as Trix, Bob Martin as Man in Chair, Jennifer Smith as Kitty, and Lenny Wolpe as Feldzieg. Rounding out the ensemble were Joey Sorge, Linda Griffin, Angela Pupello, and Patrick Wetzel.

The Drowsy Chaperone featured scenic design by David Gallo, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Ken Billington and Brian Monahan, and sound design by Acme Sound Partners.