Listening Party: The Mad Ones Off-Broadway

Need something to listen to? Mean Girls star Krystina Alabado recommends listening to the studio album of Kat Kerrigan and Brian Lowdermilk’s musical The Mad Ones.

The Mad Ones follows a woman named Samantha Brown as she faces her future and the choice between following in the footsteps of her mother or to explore a new path. The work had its Off-Broadway premiere in 2017 courtesy of Prospect Theater Company at 59E59. The album features performances from Alabado, Emma Hunton (Freaky Friday), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), all of whom appeared Off-Broadway, as well as Katie Thompson (Giant).

See Krystina Alabado, Emma Hunton, and Jay Armstrong Johnson in The Mad Ones See Krystina Alabado, Emma Hunton, and Jay Armstrong Johnson in The Mad Ones 10 PHOTOS

Originally titled The Unauthorized Autobiography of Samantha Brown, the musical's score became a cult favorite of theatre fans after several performances of such songs as "Run Away With Me," "Say the Word," and "Freedom" went viral on YouTube. More than 15,000 pieces of digital music from the score have already been sold since 2009.