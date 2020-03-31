Listening Party: The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hadestown

On Your Feet’s Ana Villafañe recommends listening to Anaïs Mitchell’s Tony Award-winning folk opera as well as Sondheim's Into the Woods.

Need something to listen to? On Your Feet’s Ana Villafañe recommends Anaïs Mitchell’s Hadestown.

Hadestown opened on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre April 17, 2019. The production, directed by Rachel Chavkin with choreography by David Neumann, was nominated for 14 Tony Awards, winning eight, including Best Musical.

Featuring a music, lyrics, and book by Mitchell, Hadestown intertwines two myths—that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone—as it takes audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.

Production Photos: Hadestown on Broadway Production Photos: Hadestown on Broadway 13 PHOTOS

The original Broadway cast stars Reeve Carney as Orpheus, André De Shields as Hermes, Amber Gray as Persephone, Eva Noblezada as Eurydice, and Patrick Page as Hades. Rounding out the ensemble were Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates, with Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Kimberly Marable, and Ahmad Simmons with Malcolm Armwood, T. Oliver Reid, Jessie Shelton, and Khalia Wilcoxon as swings.

Hadestown features scenic design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Michael Krass, lighting design by Bradley King, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz. Casting is by Stewart/Whitley.