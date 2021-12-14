Little Shop of Horrors Resumes Performances Off-Broadway December 14

By Andrew Gans
Dec 14, 2021
The revival, currently starring Jeremy Jordan, Tammy Blanchard, and Christian Borle, plays the Westside Theatre.
Jeremy Jordan, Tammy Blanchard, Tom Alan Robbins, and Christian Borle in Little Shop of Horrors
Jeremy Jordan, Tammy Blanchard, Tom Alan Robbins, and Christian Borle in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid

The Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, which canceled its December 11 and 12 shows following a breakthrough positive case of COVID-19 in the company, resumes performances December 14 at the Westside Theatre.

The cast currently features Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies) as Seymour, Emmy winner Tammy Blanchard (Life with Judy Garland, Gypsy) as Audrey, two-time Tony winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!, Falsettos) as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S, and Tom Alan Robbins (The Lion King, Head Over Heels) as Mushnik.

Also starring in the Off-Broadway production are Aaron Arnell Harrington (Rent 20th anniversary tour) as The Voice of Audrey II, Salome Smith as Ronnette, Joy Woods as Chiffon, and Aveena Sawyer as Crystal with Eric Wright, Teddy Yudain, Stephen Berger, Josh Daniel, Jana Djenne Jackson, and Chelsea Turbin.

Conrad Ricamora (Here Lies Love, Soft Power, The King and I), as previously reported, succeeds Jordan as Seymour beginning January 11, 2022.

The Off-Broadway revival resumed its run September 21 after temporarily closing in March last year due to the pandemic.

The revival, directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer, opened in October 2019. The creative team for the Howard Ashman-Alan Menken musical also includes choreographer Ellenore Scott, scenic designer Julian Crouch, lighting designer Bradley King, costume designer Tom Broecker, sound designer Jessica Paz, puppet designer Nicholas Mahon, original puppet designer Martin P. Robinson, hair and makeup designer Tommy Kurzman, music supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger Will Van Dyke with casting by Jim Carnahan. Puppets are by Monkey Boys Productions.

General management is by Live Wire Theatrical/Chris Aniello, and production stage management is by Howard Tilkin.

Jeremy Jordan in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid
Jeremy Jordan in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid
Aveena Sawyer, Joy Woods and Salome Smith in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid
Jeremy Jordan, Tammy Blanchard, Tom Alan Robbins, and Christian Borle in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid
Tammy Blanchard and Jeremy Jordan in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid
Christian Borle in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid
Tammy Blanchard in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid
