Little Shop of Horrors Revival, Starring Jeremy Jordan, Reopens Off-Broadway September 21

Michael Mayer directs the classic Howard Ashman-Alan Menken musical, which opened in 2019 at the Westside Theatre.

The Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, which temporarily closed following the March 11, 2020, performance due to the pandemic, resumes its run beginning September 21 at the Westside Theatre.

The revival, directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer, opened in October 2019, with Jonathan Groff taking center stage as Seymour. The show was set to welcome a new Seymour, Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan, March 17, 2020, succeeding fellow Tony nominee Gideon Glick.

Jordan now stars, joined by original cast members Emmy Award winner Tammy Blanchard and Tony Award winner Christian Borle as, respectively, Audrey and Orin Scrivello, D.D.S.

Also returning are Tom Alan Robbins (The Lion King, Head Over Heels) as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington as The Voice of Audrey II, Salome Smith as Ronnette, Joy Woods as Chiffon, and Aveena Sawyer as Crystal, along with ensemble members Eric Wright, Teddy Yudain, Stephen Berger, and Chelsea Turbin.

WATCH: Jeremy Jordan, Tammy Blanchard, More Sing ‘Skid Row’ From Little Shop of Horrors

September 21 also marks the physical release of Little Shop of Horrors – The New Cast Album on CD and in stores. The recording is led by Groff as Seymour, Borle as Orin, and Blanchard as Audrey.

The creative team for the Howard Ashman-Alan Menken musical also includes choreographer Ellenore Scott, scenic designer Julian Crouch, lighting designer Bradley King, costume designer Tom Broecker, sound designer Jessica Paz, puppet designer Nicholas Mahon, original puppet designer Martin P. Robinson, hair and makeup designer Tommy Kurzman, music supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger Will Van Dyke with casting by Jim Carnahan. Puppets are by Monkey Boys Productions.

LISTEN: Jeremy Jordan Sings 'Grow for Me' From Little Shop of Horrors

General management is by Live Wire Theatrical/Chris Aniello, and production stage management is by Howard Tilkin.

Little Shop of Horrors is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Caiola Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, DDM Productions, DeSantis-Baugh Productions, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Wendy Federman, Roy Furman, Deborah Green, Kayla Greenspan, Marguerite Hoffman, Sally Cade Holmes, Latitude Link, Seriff Productions, Silva Theatrical Group, and Eric Gelb/Oliver Roth.

