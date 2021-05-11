Little Shop of Horrors Revival Will Return to Off-Broadway After Pandemic Shutdown

Little Shop of Horrors Revival Will Return to Off-Broadway After Pandemic Shutdown
By Andrew Gans
May 11, 2021
Michael Mayer directs the classic Howard Ashman-Alan Menken musical, which opened in 2019 at the Westside Theatre.
Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i>
Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser

The Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, which played its final performance March 11, 2020, due to the pandemic, will resume its run beginning September 21 at the Westside Theatre.

The revival opened in October 2019, with Jonathan Groff taking center stage as Seymour. The show was set to welcome a new Seymour, Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan, March 17, 2020, succeeding fellow Tony nominee Gideon Glick.

At that time, the Michael Mayer-helmed production also featured Emmy winner Tammy Blanchard as Audrey, Tony winner Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello, Kingsley Leggs as the voice of Audrey II, Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik, Ari Groover as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal, and Joy Woods as Chiffon with Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain.

Casting for the Off-Broadway return will be announced at a later date.

The creative team for the Howard Ashman-Alan Menken musical also includes choreographer Ellenore Scott, scenic designer Julian Crouch, lighting designer Bradley King, costume designer Tom Broecker, sound designer Jessica Paz, puppet designer Nicholas Mahon, original puppet designer Martin P. Robinson, hair and makeup designer Tommy Kurzman, music supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger Will Van Dyke with casting by Jim Carnahan. Puppets are by Monkey Boys Productions.

General management is by Live Wire Theatrical/Chris Aniello, and production stage management is by Howard Tilkin.

Little Shop of Horrors is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Caiola Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, DDM Productions, DeSantis-Baugh Productions, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Wendy Federman, Roy Furman, Deborah Green, Kayla Greenspan, Marguerite Hoffman, Sally Cade Holmes, Latitude Link, Seriff Productions, Silva Theatrical Group, and Eric Gelb/Oliver Roth.

