Live From the West Side: Women of Broadway Concert Series, Featuring Patti LuPone, Vanessa Williams, Laura Benanti, Launches October 24

Two-time Tony winner LuPone kicks off the virtual concert series at The Shubert Virtual Studios on Manhattan’s West Side.

Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway, a three-part virtual concert series, kicks off October 24 at 8 PM ET with two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone. The live streams, a co-production of Dallas Summer Musicals and Entertainment Benefits Group, are being shared by more than 20 nonprofit arts presenters around the country.

The series will continue November 14 with Tony winner Laura Benanti and conclude December 5 with Tony nominee Vanessa Williams. Expect show tunes, pop songs, and personal stories from each artist. Performances take place at The Shubert Virtual Studios on Manhattan’s West Side. At-home audience members will be invited to email questions to be answered during the concert.

“We’re thrilled to bring these legendary women of Broadway directly into the living rooms of our supporters,” said Theatre Under The Stars Artistic Director Dan Knechtges in an earlier statement. “These concerts will feel like intimate, cabaret-style experiences, from the comfort of home. We’re really excited to share them with musical theatre fans in Houston.”

Interested viewers are encouraged to purchase tickets through their local partner nonprofit organization, which include Boise State University, Broward Center, Cleveland Playhouse Square, Dallas Summer Musicals, Denver Center, Fox Theatre, Hennepin Theater Trust, Marcus Center, Northlight Theatre, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Overture Center, Paper Mill Playhouse, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, RiverCenter, Segerstrom Center, Shea's Performing Arts Center, Straz Center, Tennessee Performing Arts Center, The 5th Avenue Theater, Theatre Under the Stars, University of North Carolina School of the Arts, and Texas Performing Arts.

Passes for Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway include access to the live performances plus an additional 72 hours of on-demand viewing. Proceeds will support the nonprofit arts presenters.



(Updated October 24, 2020)