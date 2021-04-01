Live, Interactive Broadway’s Masked Singer Series Is Coming

Get an exclusive sneak peek at a clue package for The Bee inside.

This spring, an octet of Broadway’s favorite voices will anonymously compete in the new series Broadway’s Masked Singer, complete with head-to-toe costumes, outrageous performances, and a guessing panel full of industry insiders. Get a sneak peek above with The Bee's clue package and check out their full costume below.

The series will premiere live April 26 at 8 PM ET with additional episodes airing April 28 and 30 at the same time. Inspired by the FOX reality competition show of a similar name, Broadway’s Masked Singer is produced by Broadway-Talk Live Network and will serve as a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Episodes will air on BC/EFA's YouTube .

The cast features eight secret Broadway veterans, all of whom have at least one principal role under their belt. For the show, each performer picked their own costumes and songs.

Lending their expertise to figure out who's who are a panel of theatre industry folks, including Natalie Weiss, Ben Cameron, Jackie Cox, Hayley Podschun, Marty Thomas, Marissa Rosen, Nick Cearley, Abby DePhillips, Patrick Goodwin, Felicia Fitzpatrick, Christopher Metzger-Timson, Kevin Metzger-Timson, and Drew Wutke.

Viewers at home will determine the show’s outcome by voting for their favorite performances through donations to Broadway Cares in the name of their favorite masked singer.

The first two episodes will be split among the eight contestants. After each performer has sung once in their episode, the contestant with the lowest donation totals will be unmasked and eliminated from the competition. The three remaining performers will sing again that same episode, and at the top of the following episode, a second contestant will be unmasked and eliminated. Four finalists will make it to the finale, during which a winner will be declared.

The series is conceived and hosted by Michael Hull and Dylan Bustamante, co-founders of Broadway-Talk Live Network. Their other shows include The 5:30 Quarantini and Good Morning, Tonight.

For more information, click here.