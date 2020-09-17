Live Recording of Nick Cordero Solo Show Released September 17

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cast Recordings & Albums   Live Recording of Nick Cordero Solo Show Released September 17
By Logan Culwell-Block
Sep 17, 2020
 
Proceeds from the album will benefit the late actor's wife and child.
New_Dramatists_Luncheon_arrivals_2017_HR
Nick Cordero Marc J. Franklin

Broadway Records releases a live album of Nick Cordero's 2019 Feinstein's/54 Below show September 17, what would have been his 42nd birthday. Originally in the beginning stages of being prepared for release when the A Bronx Tale star became sick with COVID-19, the album will now benefit the late actor's wife, Amanda Kloots, and their young son Elvis.

Live Your Life: Live at Feinstein's/54 Below features guest performances from Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Sara Chase (First Date), and Cordero's Bullets Over Broadway co-star Zach Braff. Michael J. Moritz, Jr. music directed the concert and has produced the album.

"Nick and I had so much fun putting this show together," shares Moritz. "Until now, only 250 people heard this show live. While nothing will fill the loss that Nick leaves in the world, I’m so thankful we recorded the concert. I’m incredibly honored to help preserve Nick’s memory for those who love him, and to share his extraordinary talent and warmth with the world."

The album is available at BroadwayRecords.com and Amazon.

Cordero made his Broadway debut in 2012 in Rock of Ages, going on to create roles in the original Broadway companies of Bullets Over Broadway, Waitress, and A Bronx Tale The Musical. He received a 2014 Tony Award nomination for his performance in Bullets Over Broadway.

Cordero passed away after a long battle with COVID-19 earlier this year at the age of 41.

A Look Back at Tony Nominee Nick Cordero on the Stage

A Look Back at Tony Nominee Nick Cordero on the Stage

22 PHOTOS
Nancy Opel and Nick Cordero in the George Street Playhouse production of <i>The Toxic Avenger</i>
Nancy Opel and Nick Cordero in The Toxic Avenger Photo by T. Charles Erickson
Nick Cordero and Diana DeGarmo in <i>Toxic Avenger</i>
Nick Cordero and Diana DeGarmo in The Toxic Avenger
The Toxic Avenger stars Nick Cordero and Sara Chase
Nick Cordero and Sara Chase in The Toxic Avenger Photo by Carol Rosegg
Demond Green, Matthew Saldivar, Nick Cordero, Sara Chase and Nancy Opel in <i>The Toxic Avenger</i>
Demond Green, Matthew Saldivar, Nick Cordero, Sara Chase and Nancy Opel in The Toxic Avenger Photo by Carol Rosegg
Vincent Pastore, Helene Yorke, Nick Cordero, Marin Mazzie, Brooks Ashmanskas, Zach Braff, Lenny Wolpe, Betsy Wolfe, and Karen Ziemba in <i>Bullets Over Broadway</i>
Vincent Pastore, Helene Yorke, Nick Cordero, Marin Mazzie, Brooks Ashmanskas, Zach Braff, Lenny Wolpe, Betsy Wolfe, and Karen Ziemba in Bullets Over Broadway Jason Bell
Zach Braff and Nick Cordero in <i>Bullets Over Broadway</i>
Zach Braff and Nick Cordero in Bullets Over Broadway Paul Kolnik
Vincent Pastore, Nick Cordero, Karen Ziemba, Marin Mazzie, Brooks Ashmanskas, Heléne Yorke, in <i>Bullets Over Broadway</i>
Vincent Pastore, Nick Cordero, Karen Ziemba, Marin Mazzie, Brooks Ashmanskas, Heléne Yorke, and Betsy Wolfe in Bullets Over Broadway Paul Kolnik
in <i>Bullets Over Broadway</i>
Cast in Bullets Over Broadway Paul Kolnik
Nick Cordero
Nick Cordero in Brooklynite
Remy Zaken, Nick Cordero, Nick Choksi and Max Chernin
Remy Zaken, Nick Cordero, Nick Choksi and Max Chernin in Brooklynite
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Cast Recordings & Albums Articles
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.