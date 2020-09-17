Live Recording of Nick Cordero Solo Show Released September 17

Proceeds from the album will benefit the late actor's wife and child.

Broadway Records releases a live album of Nick Cordero's 2019 Feinstein's/54 Below show September 17, what would have been his 42nd birthday. Originally in the beginning stages of being prepared for release when the A Bronx Tale star became sick with COVID-19, the album will now benefit the late actor's wife, Amanda Kloots, and their young son Elvis.

Live Your Life: Live at Feinstein's/54 Below features guest performances from Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Sara Chase (First Date), and Cordero's Bullets Over Broadway co-star Zach Braff. Michael J. Moritz, Jr. music directed the concert and has produced the album.

"Nick and I had so much fun putting this show together," shares Moritz. "Until now, only 250 people heard this show live. While nothing will fill the loss that Nick leaves in the world, I’m so thankful we recorded the concert. I’m incredibly honored to help preserve Nick’s memory for those who love him, and to share his extraordinary talent and warmth with the world."

The album is available at BroadwayRecords.com and Amazon.

Cordero made his Broadway debut in 2012 in Rock of Ages, going on to create roles in the original Broadway companies of Bullets Over Broadway, Waitress, and A Bronx Tale The Musical. He received a 2014 Tony Award nomination for his performance in Bullets Over Broadway.

Cordero passed away after a long battle with COVID-19 earlier this year at the age of 41.

