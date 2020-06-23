Live Recording of Our Table, Starring Melissa Errico and Constantine Maroulis, Available Now

Cast Recordings & Albums   Live Recording of Our Table, Starring Melissa Errico and Constantine Maroulis, Available Now
By Logan Culwell-Block
Jun 23, 2020
 
Written by David Shire and Adam Gopnik, the new musical was presented in concert at Feinstein's/54 Below in January 2019.
New David Shire Musical_54 Below_2019_HR
Juliette McEnroe and Melissa Errico Maryann Lopinto

Broadway Records has released a live concert recording of the new David Shire-Adam Gopnik musical Our Table, recorded at Feinstein's/54 Below in January 2019. The cast includes Melissa Errico, Constantine Maroulis, Andy Taylor, Mark Nelson, Tyler Jones, and Analise Scarpaci, along with Errico's daughter Juliette McEnroe. Book writer and lyricist Gopnik provides narration.

The album also features a recording of a song from the score that was not included in the concert presentation, sung by Liz Callaway and Alice Ripley.

<i>Our Table</i> Cover Art
Our Table Cover Art Broadway Records

The musical is inspired by two real-life restaurant-running New York couples: Peter and Susan Hoffman of Savoy, and David and Karen Waltuck of Chanterelle. Errico plays ex-Ballerina Claire, whose Union Square restaurant is in danger of closing due to real estate development. She and her husband, chef David, turn to Sergio (Maroulis) for help, but Sergio has his eye on more than just the struggling restaurant.

Our Table is the first collaboration between Shire and Gopnik. Shire is best known for his long collaboration with Richard Maltby, Jr., which led to such musicals as Baby, Closer Than Ever, and Big. Though not a writer on this particular project, Maltby helmed the Feinstein's/54 Below concert.

For more information, visit BroadwayRecords.com.

Our Table at Feinstein's/54 Below

Our Table at Feinstein's/54 Below

12 PHOTOS
New David Shire Musical_54 Below_2019_HR
Cast Maryann Lopinto
New David Shire Musical_54 Below_2019_HR
Juliette McEnroe Maryann Lopinto
New David Shire Musical_54 Below_2019_HR
Melissa Errico Maryann Lopinto
New David Shire Musical_54 Below_2019_HR
Adam Gopnik Maryann Lopinto
New David Shire Musical_54 Below_2019_HR
Andy Taylor Maryann Lopinto
New David Shire Musical_54 Below_2019_HR
Cast Maryann Lopinto
New David Shire Musical_54 Below_2019_HR
Juliette McEnroe and Melissa Errico Maryann Lopinto
New David Shire Musical_54 Below_2019_HR
Constantine Maroulis Maryann Lopinto
New David Shire Musical_54 Below_2019_HR
Juliette McEnroe and Melissa Errico Maryann Lopinto
New David Shire Musical_54 Below_2019_HR
Mark Nelson Maryann Lopinto
