Live Recording of Our Table, Starring Melissa Errico and Constantine Maroulis, Available Now

Written by David Shire and Adam Gopnik, the new musical was presented in concert at Feinstein's/54 Below in January 2019.

Broadway Records has released a live concert recording of the new David Shire-Adam Gopnik musical Our Table, recorded at Feinstein's/54 Below in January 2019. The cast includes Melissa Errico, Constantine Maroulis, Andy Taylor, Mark Nelson, Tyler Jones, and Analise Scarpaci, along with Errico's daughter Juliette McEnroe. Book writer and lyricist Gopnik provides narration.

The album also features a recording of a song from the score that was not included in the concert presentation, sung by Liz Callaway and Alice Ripley.

The musical is inspired by two real-life restaurant-running New York couples: Peter and Susan Hoffman of Savoy, and David and Karen Waltuck of Chanterelle. Errico plays ex-Ballerina Claire, whose Union Square restaurant is in danger of closing due to real estate development. She and her husband, chef David, turn to Sergio (Maroulis) for help, but Sergio has his eye on more than just the struggling restaurant.

Our Table is the first collaboration between Shire and Gopnik. Shire is best known for his long collaboration with Richard Maltby, Jr., which led to such musicals as Baby, Closer Than Ever, and Big. Though not a writer on this particular project, Maltby helmed the Feinstein's/54 Below concert.

