Live Stream of Pulitzer Prize Finalist Heroes of the Fourth Turning Postponed in Solidarity With Black Lives Matter

The entire Playwrights Horizons cast was scheduled to reunite remotely to perform the Will Arbery play.

The June 13 live reading of Heroes of the Fourth Turning, Will Arbery’s 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist, has been postponed in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to postpone our reading of Heroes of the Fourth Turning on June 13," Arbery and director Danya Taymor said in a statement. "Because Black Lives Matter. As our country mourns the tremendous loss of black life by white hands in a white supremacist system, and as dangerous divides in our country deepen, we recognize that there is much immediate work to be done. Our team of artists need to focus their efforts on the fight for racial justice.

Play-PerView and the creative team will announce a new date later. Ticket buyers can attend the rescheduled performance or request a refund (inclusive of additional fees) through Eventbrite’s refund system by June 11, 2020.

Original cast members Jeb Kreager (Oslo), Julia McDermott (Epiphany), Tony winner Michele Pawk (Hollywood Arms), Zoë Winters (White Noise), and John Zdrojeski (Monster) were set to reunite for the reading, which was to have benefited Playwrights Horizons, where the play made its world premiere.

Set in Wyoming, the play follows the return home of four conservatives to toast their mentor Gina. As their reunion spirals into spiritual chaos and clashing generational politics, the evening becomes less a celebration than a vicious fight to be understood.

Play-PerView’s growing slate of offerings includes a weekday Instagram live series, The Debrief. The free, 30-minute chat program will feature artists—including writers, directors, and performers who have participated in past readings—discussing the Play-PerView process and the challenges of working in the new medium of digital theatre.