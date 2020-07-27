Live Streamed #Ham4Change Fundraisers to Feature Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Members, More

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and more join forces to raise money for various social justice charities.

A series of live streamed fundraisers in August will feature original Hamilton cast members, including Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony nominee Phillipa Soo, and Jasmine Cephas Jones, the trio who originated the Schuyler Sisters. Conceived and organized by Hamilton alums, #HAM4CHANGE will benefit organizations that are working to end systemic racism, with a goal to raise over $1 million.

The live streams will include behind-the-scenes insight, trivia, interactive games, prizes, and original content from the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical, the movie capture of which recently debuted on Disney+. Each #HAM4CHANGE will benefit three organizations.

The first event live streams August 1 at 1 PM ET on Looped, hosted by Sasha Hutchings. In addition to Goldsberry, Soo, and Jones, the live stream will include appearances by Tony nominees Jonathan Groff and Christopher Jackson, Javier Muñoz, Andrew Chappelle, Neil Haskell, Thayne Jasperson, Morgan Marcell, Seth Stewart, Betsy Struxness, and special guests Brian d'Arcy James, Rory O'Malley, and Andrew Rannells. Proceeds will go to Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective, Law Enforcement Accountability Project, and When We All Vote.

A second and third live stream will take place August 9 at 1 PM and August 15 at 7 PM, with a lineup to be announced at a later date. Charities benefiting are Color of Change, Dance 4 Hope, Until Freedom, Know Your Rights Camp, Black AIDS Institute, and The African American Policy Forum.

Click here to buy tickets for the live streams. In addition to these events, VIP packages with special 1-on-1 experiences are also available for purchase.