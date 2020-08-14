Live Theatre Will Return to Brooklyn With Quince at People’s Garden

The immersive Mexican-American coming of age story is co-produced by The TEAM.

As theatres begin to test out live theatre in the COVID-19 era, one of the first productions in NYC is ready to welcome audiences. The immersive Mexican-American coming of age story Quince, created by director Ellpetha Tsivicos and writer Camilo Quiroz-Vazquez, will run for four performances August 21 and 22 at The People’s Garden.

Co-produced by The TEAM (where Tony winner Rachel Chavkin serves as artistic director), the Brooklyn staging will include a series of health and safety measures to protect both the performers and the audience, including custom provided masks and socially distant seating. In addition, crew members have been trained by an OSHA-certified Production Infection Control agent to oversee all protocols.

Quince fuses Chicano imagery with the interplay of European and Indigenous ancestry, while reckoning with how to update seemingly antiquated cultural traditions without erasing them.

“As the children of immigrants, we have always existed in a world where taking extra steps is required,” says Tsivicos. “As conscious members of many communities, we know that, whether we’re dealing with a global pandemic or racial, gender, or economic equity, we start with an awareness of our neighbors’ needs first and work outward from there. Those deeply layered understandings inform our work on Quince.”

Quince will feature Sara Gutierrez, Valeria A. Avina, Graceson Abreu-Nunez, Livvie Goble, Ximena Violante, Quetziquetl Angulo-Alemán. While the production is a non-Equity presentation, artists will be paid professional wages through The TEAM's compensation model.

The creative team includes band leader Nilko Andreas, composer and sound designer Kelsey Larsen-Weber, costume designer Scarlet Moreno, and scenic, lighting, and prop designer Zoë Batson.

For tickets and more information, click here.