Liz Callaway Releases Acoustic Christmas Album December 4

The Baby and Miss Saigon star covers tunes by Sara Bareilles, sister Ann Hampton Callaway, and more on Comfort and Joy – An Acoustic Christmas.

Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway releases a new holiday album, Comfort and Joy – An Acoustic Christmas, from Working Girl Records.

Recorded during lockdown, the album was made in collaboration with Callaway's neighbor, guitarist and producer Peter Calo. The 10 tracks range from traditional Christmas carols to newer tunes, including songs written by Sara Bareilles and Ann Hampton Callaway (Liz's sister and frequent cabaret partner). Grammy nominee Jann Klose provides guest vocals for one track, duetting with Callaway on "Walking in the Air."

Comfort and Joy follows Callaway's August release of her take on David Shire's "The Morning After," recorded in the wake of nationwide Black Lives Matter protests and rallies.

The release is available for purchase on Amazon and LizCallaway.com along with all digital streaming platforms. Take a look at the complete track list for Comfort and Joy below.

1. Merry Christmas Darling

2. Hard Candy Christmas

3. Walking in the Air (Theme from The Snowman) [featuring Jann Klose]

4. God Bless My Family

5. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen / Carol of the Bells

6. Love is Christmas

7. Christmas Eve (Could Not Ask for More)

8. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

9. O Holy Night

10. Christmas Time is Here