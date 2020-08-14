Liz Callaway Releases New Single 'The Morning After' August 14

The song, written in 1968 by Baby composer David Shire, was inspired by the Detroit riots in the wake of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

Liz Callaway reunites with Baby composer David Shire for a new single of his song "The Morning After," released August 14 on all digital platforms.

Originally recorded by Barbra Streisand for her 1969 album What About Today, "The Morning After" was written in response to the Detroit riots that followed the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

"The 1968 Detroit riots now seem to be a prophetic forerunner in microcosm of the worldwide protests we are witnessing in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd," says Shire. "In 1968, I watched in disbelief as flames enveloped a large part of Detroit, and 'The Morning After' was my songwriter’s response. Last month I got an email from muse Liz Callaway telling me that a friend had reminded her of the song, and that she wanted to record it right away. We worked by Zoom and FaceTime on the arrangement, tweaked the lyric to bring the song up-to-date, and the result is this stunning, deeply heartfelt performance.”

"My friend, Oscar-winning composer David Shire wrote this song in 1968 in reaction to the Detroit race riots, which followed the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. ," Callaway says. "Fifty-plus years later, 'The Morning After' resonates now more than ever. I had to record it."

This release follows a number of singles put out by Callaway, including "Beautiful City" by Stephen Schwartz and "Journey to the Past" by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, the latter a duet with Broadway Anastasia star Christy Altomare.

"The Morning After” is available for downloading on iTunes and Amazon, and streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora and all music platforms.

Callaway made her Broadway debut in 1981's Merrily We Roll Along, going on to appear in Baby, Miss Saigon, Cats, The Look of Love, and The Three Musketeers. She's also known as the singing voice of the title character in Anastasia, and for her extensive concert and cabaret career.

