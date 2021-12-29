Liz Callaway Will Honor Stephen Sondheim in New Concert Act

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Liz Callaway Will Honor Stephen Sondheim in New Concert Act
By Andrew Gans
Dec 29, 2021
 
Callaway made her Broadway debut in the original production of Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along.
Liz Callaway with Stephen Sondheim
Liz Callaway with Stephen Sondheim

Tony nominee Liz Callaway, who made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Merrily We Roll Along, will celebrate the work of the late Sondheim when she returns to Feinstein's/54 Below in March.

To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim will be presented at the Manhattan venue March 23–26, 2022, at 7 PM.

Liz Callaway
Liz Callaway Bill Westmoreland

Callaway recently told Playbill, "I fell in love with Sondheim music when I was 10 years old, when my parents took me to see my first Broadway show, Company. I brought home the cast album and memorized every song. Little did I know that his music would become part of my DNA. I’ll always be grateful to Steve for taking a chance on me, for his guidance, and for giving me 'so much stuff to sing!'”

READ: Everybody Rise!: Remembering Stephen Sondheim

Callaway received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Baby, and was also seen on Broadway in Cats, Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love. Other New York appearances include Follies in Concert at Lincoln Center, A Stephen Sondheim Evening, Encores! Fiorello, and Hair in Concert. She sang the Academy Award-nominated “Journey to the Past” in the animated feature Anastasia. Other film work includes Jasmine in the two Aladdin sequels; The Swan Princess; and The Rewrite with Hugh Grant.

Tickets and additional information are available by clicking here.

Photos! Stephen Sondheim Reunites With Original Merrily We Roll Along Cast

Photos! Stephen Sondheim Reunites With Original Merrily We Roll Along Cast

The cast gathered for the NY Film Fest premiere of Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened, a documentary detailing the history of the Sondheim classic.

9 PHOTOS
Sondheim Documentary 06 HR.jpg
Lonny Price and Jim Walton Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sondheim Documentary 01 HR.jpg
Lonny Price Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sondheim Documentary 02 HR.jpg
Lonny Price Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sondheim Documentary 03 HR.jpg
Lonny Price and Bruce David Klein Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sondheim Documentary 04 HR.jpg
Cast Alumni Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sondheim Documentary 07 HR.jpg
Stephen Sondheim Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sondheim Documentary 05 HR.jpg
Ann Morrison Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sondheim Documentary 08 HR.jpg
Lonny Price, Stephen Sondheim and Bruce David Klein Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sondheim Documentary 09 HR.jpg
Lonny Price, Stephen Sondheim and Bruce David Klein Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.