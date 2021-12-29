Liz Callaway Will Honor Stephen Sondheim in New Concert Act

Callaway made her Broadway debut in the original production of Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along.

Tony nominee Liz Callaway, who made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Merrily We Roll Along, will celebrate the work of the late Sondheim when she returns to Feinstein's/54 Below in March.

To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim will be presented at the Manhattan venue March 23–26, 2022, at 7 PM.

Callaway recently told Playbill, "I fell in love with Sondheim music when I was 10 years old, when my parents took me to see my first Broadway show, Company. I brought home the cast album and memorized every song. Little did I know that his music would become part of my DNA. I’ll always be grateful to Steve for taking a chance on me, for his guidance, and for giving me 'so much stuff to sing!'”

Callaway received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Baby, and was also seen on Broadway in Cats, Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love. Other New York appearances include Follies in Concert at Lincoln Center, A Stephen Sondheim Evening, Encores! Fiorello, and Hair in Concert. She sang the Academy Award-nominated “Journey to the Past” in the animated feature Anastasia. Other film work includes Jasmine in the two Aladdin sequels; The Swan Princess; and The Rewrite with Hugh Grant.

Tickets and additional information are available by clicking here.

