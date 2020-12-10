Liz Callaway's Home for the Holidays Concert Will Stream Beginning December 11

The evening, featuring the Tony-nominated actor, was filmed at the Bedford Playhouse.

Tony nominee Liz Callaway will offer Home for the Holidays, a concert recorded at New York's Bedford Playhouse, beginning December 11. The production will be available to stream through December 19, with proceeds going to a variety of regional venues around the country affected by the COVID-19 shutdown.

Audiences can expect a mix of holiday favorites and showtunes, stories about Callaway’s holiday traditions and career, and music from her new album, Comfort and Joy–An Acoustic Christmas (on which she's accompanied by neighbor and guitarist Peter Calo). Watch a preview of the evening above.

READ: Liz Callaway Releases Acoustic Christmas Album

“Like so many other arts organizations who are struggling around the world, we have adapted our approach to serve our community through virtual programming,” said Bedford Playhouse Executive Director Michael Hoagland. “When this opportunity came up to produce original content with Liz Callaway, we instantly said, ‘Yes!’ It’s been a particularly hard year for the theatre industry, and we hope that by partnering with Ms. Callaway and our fellow theatres, we can provide a little joy to audiences across the country this holiday season.”

"I'm both happy and grateful to be appearing in this concert," added Callaway. "Grateful for the chance to get out of the house and sing onstage in a beautiful theatre, and happy to be supporting the wonderful theatres and performing arts centers taking part in this venture—I've had the pleasure of performing at many of these venues; in fact, I received my equity card at one of them many, many, years ago. Happy holidays!"

Callaway made her Broadway debut in Merrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Baby, and was also seen in Cats, Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love. Other New York appearances include Follies in Concert at Lincoln Center, A Stephen Sondheim Evening, Encores! Fiorello, and Hair in Concert. She sang the Academy Award-nominated “Journey to the Past” in the animated feature Anastasia. Other film work includes Jasmine in the two Aladdin sequels, The Swan Princess, and The Rewrite with Hugh Grant.

Purchase tickets here, or directly through any of the beneficiary theatre organizations below:



Bedford Playhouse in Bedford, New York

Blumenthal Performing Arts in Charlotte, North Carolina

H. Ric Luhrs PAC at Shippensburg University in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania

Marriott Theatre in Chicago, Illinois

Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester, Minnesota

11th Hour Theater in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palace Theater in Waterbury, Connecticut

Bushnell Theater in Hartford, Connecticut

AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas, Texas

The Smith Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

Temple Theatre in Sanford, NC

Center Theater Group/Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles, California

Landmark Theater in Port Washington, New York

South Orange Performing Arts Center in South Orange, New Jersey

City of Morganton Municipal Auditorium in Morganton, North Carolina

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota, Florida

The Playhouse in Des Moines, Iowa

Best of Broadway Spokane in Spokane, Washington

Boch Center in Boston, Massachusetts

Straz Center in Tampa, Florida

Koger Center in Columbia, South Carolina

Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, TN

Artistry in Bloomington, Minnesota

Theatre By The Sea in Wakefield, Rhode Island

Broadway in Detroit in Detroit, MI

Parker Arts in Parker, Colorado

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers, Florida

White Plains Performing Arts Center in White Plains, NY

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra in Buffalo, NY

Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California