Liza Jessie Peterson's The Peculiar Patriot Returns Off-Broadway

The limited run, from Audible Theater, continues through March 7 at The Minetta Lane.

Performances begin March 5 at Off-Broadway's Minetta Lane Theater for the limited run of Liza Jessie Peterson's acclaimed multi-media monologue play, The Peculiar Patriot.

Seen twice Off-Broadway (originally produced by the National Black Theatre and Hi-Arts), as well as at D.C.'s Woolly Mammoth, the show returns for three days as part of the Audible Theater programming.

The Peculiar Patriot, which offers a profound and critical look at the national mass incarceration crisis, is written and performed by Peterson and directed by Talvin Wilks.

The Audible production runs March 5–7, during which the show will be recorded live and made available as audio productions on the Audible platform at a later date.