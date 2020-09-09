Lloyd Suh Named 2020 Recipient of the Horton Foote Prize

toggle menu
toggle search form
Awards   Lloyd Suh Named 2020 Recipient of the Horton Foote Prize
By Dan Meyer
Sep 09, 2020
 
The writer earned the honor for his play The Chinese Lady.
Lloyd Suh
Lloyd Suh Karin Shook

Playwright Lloyd Suh is the 2020 recipient of the Horton Foote Prize, honoring works in the American theatre. Suh earned the accolade for his play The Chinese Lady, which follows the true story of Afong Moy, one of America’s first female Chinese immigrants who was subsequently made a carnival attraction. The prize includes a $50,000 reward.

“I’ve worked almost exclusively in small and mid-sized theatres,” the playwright told Variety. “I worry about their sustainability. I hope they will find the nimbleness and flexibility and the resources to withstand this.”

Suh will be honored September 13 in a private virtual ceremony. His additional works include Charles Francis Chan Jr.’s Exotic Oriental Murder Mystery, American Hwangap, and Franklinland.

The Chinese Lady was submitted for consideration for the prize by Ma-Yi Theater, where it ran in fall 2018. The play had its world premiere at Barrington Stage Company earlier that year, and was more recently staged at Milwaukee Repertory Theater in 2019.

Production Photos: The Chinese Lady at Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Production Photos: The Chinese Lady at Milwaukee Repertory Theater

11 PHOTOS
The Chinese Lady_Milwaukee Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2019_HR
Lisa Helmi Johanson Michael Brosilow
The Chinese Lady_Milwaukee Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2019_HR
Jon Norman Schneider and Lisa Helmi Johanson Michael Brosilow
The Chinese Lady_Milwaukee Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2019_HR
Jon Norman Schneider Michael Brosilow
The Chinese Lady_Milwaukee Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2019_HR
Lisa Helmi Johanson and Jon Norman Schneider Michael Brosilow
The Chinese Lady_Milwaukee Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2019_HR
Lisa Helmi Johanson Michael Brosilow
The Chinese Lady_Milwaukee Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2019_HR
Jon Norman Schneider and Lisa Helmi Johanson Michael Brosilow
The Chinese Lady_Milwaukee Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2019_HR
Jon Norman Schneider Michael Brosilow
The Chinese Lady_Milwaukee Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2019_HR
Lisa Helmi Johanson Michael Brosilow
The Chinese Lady_Milwaukee Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2019_HR
Jon Norman Schneider and Lisa Helmi Johanson Michael Brosilow
The Chinese Lady_Milwaukee Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2019_HR
Jon Norman Schneider and Lisa Helmi Johanson Michael Brosilow
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.