London Anything Goes Revival, Starring Sutton Foster, Will Be Screened in Cinemas

The current West End revival will sail into 450 cinemas in the U.K.

The London production of Anything Goes starring Sutton Foster, who is making her West End debut reprising her Tony-winning performance as Reno Sweeney, has been filmed for nationwide screenings in the U.K.

The Cole Porter musical, which began performances July 23 at the Barbican Theatre prior to an official opening August 4, will be seen in 450 cinemas November 28 and December 1. Tickets will go on sale October 15 at AnythingGoesMusicalCinema.com.

Joining Foster on stage are Tony and Olivier winner Robert Lindsay as Moonface Martin, Felicity Kendal as Evangeline Harcourt, Gary Wilmot as Elisha Whitney, Samuel Edwards as Billy Crocker, Nicole-Lily Baisden as Hope Harcourt, Haydn Oakley as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, and Carly Mercedes Dyer as Erm.

Tony winner Kathleen Marshall, who helmed the 2011 Broadway revival starring Foster, returned to direct and choreograph.

The Barbican production has set design by Derek McLane, costumes by Jon Morrell, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Jonathan Deans, and music supervision by Stephen Ridley.

Rachel York, who starred in the U.S. national tour of Anything Goes, will once again step into the role of Reno when she succeeds Tony winner Foster starting November 6. Foster plays her final performance October 10. The company will also welcome Tony and Olivier nominee Haydn Gwynne (Billy Elliot the Musical) October 19. She succeeds Kendal as Evangeline Harcourt.

