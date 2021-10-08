London Anything Goes Revival, Starring Sutton Foster, Will Be Screened in Cinemas

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   London Anything Goes Revival, Starring Sutton Foster, Will Be Screened in Cinemas
By Andrew Gans
Oct 08, 2021
Buy Tickets to Anything Goes
 
The current West End revival will sail into 450 cinemas in the U.K.
Robert Lindsay, Sutton Foster, Samuel Edwards in <i>Anything Goes</i>
Robert Lindsay, Sutton Foster, and Samuel Edwards in Anything Goes Tristram Kenton

The London production of Anything Goes starring Sutton Foster, who is making her West End debut reprising her Tony-winning performance as Reno Sweeney, has been filmed for nationwide screenings in the U.K.

The Cole Porter musical, which began performances July 23 at the Barbican Theatre prior to an official opening August 4, will be seen in 450 cinemas November 28 and December 1. Tickets will go on sale October 15 at AnythingGoesMusicalCinema.com.

Joining Foster on stage are Tony and Olivier winner Robert Lindsay as Moonface Martin, Felicity Kendal as Evangeline Harcourt, Gary Wilmot as Elisha Whitney, Samuel Edwards as Billy Crocker, Nicole-Lily Baisden as Hope Harcourt, Haydn Oakley as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, and Carly Mercedes Dyer as Erm.

Tony winner Kathleen Marshall, who helmed the 2011 Broadway revival starring Foster, returned to direct and choreograph.

The Barbican production has set design by Derek McLane, costumes by Jon Morrell, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Jonathan Deans, and music supervision by Stephen Ridley.

Rachel York, who starred in the U.S. national tour of Anything Goes, will once again step into the role of Reno when she succeeds Tony winner Foster starting November 6. Foster plays her final performance October 10. The company will also welcome Tony and Olivier nominee Haydn Gwynne (Billy Elliot the Musical) October 19. She succeeds Kendal as Evangeline Harcourt.

Take A First Look at London’s Anything Goes Starring Sutton Foster

Take A First Look at London’s Anything Goes Starring Sutton Foster

35 PHOTOS
in <i>Anything Goes</i>
Nicole-Lily Baisden in Anything Goes Tristram Kenton
in <i>Anything Goes</i>
Robert Lindsay and Sutton Foster in Anything Goes Tristram Kenton
Samuel Edwards and Nicole-Lily Baisden in <i>Anything Goes</i>
Samuel Edwards and Nicole-Lily Baisden in Anything Goes Tristram Kenton
Samuel Edwards, Sutton Foster, Robert Lindsay, and cast of <i>Anything Goes</i>
Samuel Edwards, Sutton Foster, Robert Lindsay, and cast of Anything Goes Tristram Kenton
Robert Lindsay in <i>Anything Goes</i>
Robert Lindsay in Anything Goes Tristram Kenton
in <i>Anything Goes</i>
Sutton Foster and cast of Anything Goes Tristram Kenton
Sutton Foster and Robert Lindsay in <i>Anything Goes</i>
Sutton Foster and Robert Lindsay in Anything Goes Tristram Kenton
Sutton Foster and Samuel Edwards in <i>Anything Goes</i>
Sutton Foster and Samuel Edwards in Anything Goes Tristram Kenton
Sutton Foster in <i>Anything Goes</i>
Sutton Foster in Anything Goes Tristram Kenton
Sutton Foster and cast of <i>Anything Goes</i>
Sutton Foster and cast of Anything Goes Tristram Kenton
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.