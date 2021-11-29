London-Born Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner Heads to NYC With Public Theater’s Under the Radar Festival

The 2022 series runs January 12–30, 2022.

The Public Theater’s 2022 Under the Radar Festival will include seven methods of killing kylie jenner, which received an Olivier Award nomination for its Royal Court Theatre run earlier this year. The Jasmine Lee-Jones play, an exploration of cultural appropriation and queerness, is presented in association with Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company.

The Off-Broadway festival, running January 12–30, will also include Annie Saunders and Becca Wolff’s Sophocles-meets-Western Our Country, British-Nigerian writer Inua Ellams’ solo show An Evening With an Immigrant, and the sound-performance piece Otto Frank, inspired by the father of Anne Frank, from Roger Guenveur Smith and Marc Anthony Thompson.

Additional offerings include a number of cabarets and concerts as part of UTR’s lineup at Joe’s Pub, the return of María Irene Fornés MUD and Philip Glass’ Drowning at experimental theatre company Mabou Mines, and the Incoming! series, featuring in-development works presented by the Public’s seventh Devised Theater Working Group.

UTR’s On the Road initiative will offer Jim Fletcher’s The Art of Theater and Ismaïl Ibn Conner’s With My Own Hands manifestos at PS21’s performance space in Chatham, New York, plus traveling productions of the aforementioned An Evening With an Immigrant (heading to Oklahoma City Repertory Theater) and seven methods of killing kylie jenner at Washington, D.C.’s Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company.

For the complete roster and more information, visit PublicTheater.org.