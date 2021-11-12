London Premiere of Moulin Rouge! The Musical Begins November 12

Liisi LaFontaine and Jamie Bogyo lead a cast at the Piccadilly Theatre in the West End.

Londoners can! can! can! finally go see Moulin Rouge! The Musical in their hometown. The Tony-winning musical begins performances at the Piccadilly Theatre in the West End November 12 with an opening night set for December 8.

Liisi LaFontaine (Dreamgirls) stars as Satine opposite newcomer Jamie Bogyo as Christian. The principal cast also includes two Olivier nominees—Clive Carter (Into the Woods, Come From Away) as Harold Zidler and Jason Pennycooke (Hamilton) as Toulouse-Lautrec—as well as Simon Bailey (Heathers) as The Duke, Elia Lo Tauro (On Your Feet!) as Santiago, and Sophie Carmen Jones (Chicago) as Nini.

Rounding out the company are Zoe Birkett as Arabia, Jonathan Bishop as Baby Doll, and Timmika Ramsay as La Chocolat, plus Femi Akinfolarin, Robson Broad, Ian Carlyle, Jonathan Cordin, Anthony Cragg, Katie Ella Dunsden, Adam Gillian, Luke Jackson, Alicia Mencía, Ciro Lourencio Meulens, Georgia Morgan, Melissa Nettleford, Ian Oswald, Craig Ryder, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Katie Singh, Ope Sowande, Tanisha Spring, Toyan Thomas-Browne, Amy Thornton, Misty May Tindall, Jon Tsouras, Tommy Wade-Smith, and Lily Wang.

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. The score is primarily comprised of myriad pop hits heard in the 2001 Baz Luhrmann spectacle, plus new chart-toppers released since then.

On the other side of the pond, the Broadway production resumed performances at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre September 24. Tony winner Aaron Tveit returned to the role of Christian, joined by Natalie Mendoza as Satine.

A U.S. national tour, starring Conor Ryan and Courtney Reed, will launch in February 2022. Additional engagements are planned for Australia and Japan in the coming years.