London Premiere of Suzan-Lori Parks’ White Noise Begins October 5

The play runs at the Bridge Theatre.

The U.K. premiere of Suzan-Lori Parks’ White Noise begins October 5 at the Bridge Theatre in London. The play stars James Corrigan, Ken Nwosu, Faith Omole, and Helena Wilson.

White Noise is directed by Polly Findlay. The production features set designs by Lizzie Clachan, costumes by Natalie Pryce, lighting by Jackie Shemesh, movement by Jade Hackett, and sound by Donato Wharton.

As previously announced , the production is scheduled to run through November 13.

The play follows four long-time friends as they navigate a racially motivated incident with the cops that leaves one of them shaken. It received its world premiere at the Public Theater in New York in March 2019 and was the winner of the 2019 Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play.

