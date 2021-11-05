London Premiere of Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Starring Janie Dee, Begins November 5

Tony winner Walter Bobbie directs Christopher Durang's comedy at the Charing Cross Theatre.

The London premiere of Christopher Durang’s Tony-winning Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike begins previews at the Charing Cross Theatre November 5 prior to an official opening November 15. Performances will continue through January 8, 2022.

Directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie, the production was in rehearsals and scheduled to open in March 2020 as the pandemic shuttered theatres around the world.

Joining two-time Olivier winner Janie Dee are Michael Maloney (The Crown), Rebecca Lacey, Charlie Maher, Sara Powell, and Lukwesa Mwamba. Dee and Lacey reprise their roles from the 2019 run at Theatre Royal Bath.

In the Tony-winning comedy, Vanya and his sister Sonia live a quiet life in the Pennsylvania farmhouse where they grew up. But their sister Masha, a famous movie star, returns unannounced with her 20-something boyfriend Spike.

The comedy originally opened at Lincoln Center Theater’s Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater November 12, 2012, and subsequently transferred to Broadway's Golden March 14, 2013, going on to win both the Tony and Drama Desk Awards for Best Play.

The U.K. production also has set design by David Korins, costume design by Emily Rebholz, sound design and original music by Mark Bennett, and casting by Ginny Schiller. Producers are Steven M. Levy and Vaughan Williams for Charing Cross Theatre Productions Limited and Joey Parnes.



(Updated November 5, 2021)