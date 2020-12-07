London Production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera Aiming for June 2021 Reopening

Two-time Olivier nominee Killian Donnelly will star in the title role.

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Cameron Mackintosh announced that the London production of the long-running international hit musical The Phantom of the Opera is currently planning to resume performances at Her Majesty’s Theatre in June 2021, assuming that government audience restrictions have been lifted by that time.

When the musical reopens, two-time Olivier Award nominee Killian Donnelly will star as The Phantom.

The Phantom of the Opera made its world premiere October 9, 1986, at Her Majesty's Theatre with a cast that included Michael Crawford in the title role and Sarah Brightman as Christine Daae. Based on the novel Le Fantôme de l'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, Phantom features music by Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Charles Hart (with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe). The book is by Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber. Hal Prince directed in London and Manhattan.

Tickets are now on sale for performances beginning June 5. Click here for additional information.

