London Production of Be More Chill Reboots for Summer West End Run

The musical, which opened in the U.K. in February 2020, will return with its full original London cast and creative team.

The London production of Be More Chill will get another life in the West End for a strictly limited 10-week run at the Shaftesbury Theatre beginning June 30.

The musical opened in the U.K. in February 2020, just before the pandemic forced the closure of theatres. It will return with its full original London cast starring Scott Folan as Jeremy Heere, Blake Patrick Anderson as Michael Mell, Miracle Chance as Christine Canigula, and Stewart Clarke as The Squip, along with Eloise Davies, Christopher Fry, James Hameed, Gabriel Hinchliffe, Renée Lamb, Eve Norris, Millie O’Connell, and Miles Paloma.

Based on the novel by Ned Vizzini, Be More Chill tells the story of an unpopular teen who takes a supercomputer pill to become cool—only to discover that the A.I. inside wants to take over the world. The musical features a Tony-nominated score by Joe Iconis and a book by Joe Tracz.

The original Broadway creative team also returns to create the London production under the helm of director Stephen Brackett. Chase Brock choreographs, with set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Bobby Frederick Tilley, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Ryan Rumery, and projection design by Alex Basco Koch. Musical supervision and orchestrations are by Charlie Rosen and music vocal arrangements by Emily Marshall. Gavin Mitford serves as associate director for the London production, with U.K. casting by Will Burton.

Tickets are available here.

