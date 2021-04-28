London Production of Hamilton Sets Summer Reopening

The Olivier-winning musical will return to the Victoria Palace Theatre.

The West End production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton will reopen at the Victoria Palace Theatre August 19. The Tony-, Olivier-, and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical has been closed since March 2020.

The hit musical, as well as the London revival of Mary Poppins, had previously set their sights on May reopening dates. Both productions hail from Cameron Mackintosh (along with Jeffrey Seller on the former and Disney Theatrical Productions on the latter).

Full casting will be confirmed shortly. Starring in the West End engagement as of last March were Karl Queensborough in the title role, Simno-Anthony Rhoden as Aaron Burr, Sharon Rose as Eliza, Allyson Ava-Brown as Angelica, Trevor Dion Nicholas as George Washington, Emilie Louise Israel as Peggy and Maria Reynolds, Jason Pennycooke as Marquis De Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Emile Ruddock as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison, Carl Spencer as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton, and Gavin Spokes as King George.

Hamilton, directed by Thomas Kail, features choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, and is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Alexander Hamilton. The musical also features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe..

