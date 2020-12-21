London Production of Mamma Mia! Eyes June 2021 Reopening Date

The hit musical will return to the Novello Theatre.

The original London production of the international hit musical Mamma Mia! is currently aiming for a June 7, 2021, reopening at the Novello Theatre, subject to the government easing restrictions.

London is currently under Tier 4 restrictions, escalating from the Tier 3 shutdown that closed all West End venues until further notice to curb the spread of COVID-19. The London revival of Mary Poppins and West End's Hamilton recently announced they have both set their sights on May 2021 reopening dates.

The jukebox musical was one of few titles to hit the stage earlier in the pandemic, while theatres worldwide were shut down. A Japanese production played to a socially distanced audience at Yokohama’s Kanagawa Arts Center over the summer.

At the time of the March shutdown, Mamma Mia! starred Mazz Murray as Donna Sheridan, Lucy May Barker as Sophie Sheridan, Kirsty Hoiles as Tanya, Ricky Butt as Rosie, Richard Trinder as Sam Carmichael, Stephen Beckett as Bill Austin, and Neil Moores as Harry Bright.

The long-running musical employs the hit songs of famed pop group ABBA to tell the story of Sophie Sheridan, a young girl who hopes to discover the identity of her father. On the eve of her wedding, she brings three men from her mother Donna's past back to the Greek island they visited over two decades ago.

READ: Searching for Sophie: Who Is the Girl in the Mamma Mia! Logo?

The show features music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, a book by Catherine Johnson, direction by Phyllida Lloyd, and choreography by Anthony Van Laast.

Click here for ticket information.

