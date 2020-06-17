London Productions of Hamilton, Mary Poppins, More Won’t Reopen Before 2021

Cameron Mackintosh Limited and the shows’ producing teams will keep all of their shows closed for the rest of 2020.

Mega-producer Cameron Mackintosh confirmed June 17 that the West End run of Hamilton, along with London stagings of Les Misérables, Mary Poppins, and The Phantom of the Opera will remain closed in London until 2021.

The decision to suspend all Cameron Mackintosh Ltd. shows was made in response to the continued uncertainty over when social distancing measures would allow the safe return of live performances. As it stands, the London Society of Theatres plans to reopen the West End August 2 , but several theatres have decided to forgo that date and extend their postponements.

As a result of the postponement at all Delfont Mackintosh Theatres, producers are considering furloughs for employees on the four shows. Exact dates for the productions’ returns will be announced at a later date, pending advice and guidance from the government.

Ticketed customers will be contacted by the box office or their original point of purchase and offered a credit voucher or a refund.

Mackintosh is not the first Brit to point out the financial strain of the theatre shutdown. Earlier this month, director Sam Mendes called on the government and streaming services to help sustain the industry.

“The commercial theatre provides billions of pounds of revenue to the economy," Mackintosh said in his statement. "It is time this is recognized and the government takes action to ensure this priceless resource at which the British people excel is helped to survive. Without our theatres being ablaze with life, London cannot properly reopen as one of the world’s greatest cities.”

