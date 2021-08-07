London Return of Mary Poppins, Starring Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp, Begins August 7

The hit musical resumes performances at the Prince Edward Theatre.

The London revival of Mary Poppins, based on the P.L. Travers stories and the original Walt Disney film, resumes performances at the Prince Edward Theatre August 7.

The cast is led by Zizi Strallen as Mary Poppins, Charlie Stemp as Bert, Charlie Anson as George Banks, Amy Griffiths as Winifred Banks, Petula Clark as Bird Woman, Liz Robertson as Miss Andrew, Claire Machin as Mrs Brill, Jack North as Robertson Ay, and Paul F. Monaghan as Admiral Boom and Bank Chairman.

Katie Cox, Rose Dawson, Megan Donovan, Megan Judge, Ellie Kit Jones, and Maddison Thew alternate in the role of Jane Banks with Logan Clark, George Hamblin, Charlie Murphy, Frankie Treadaway, and Fred Wilcox alternating in the role of Michael Banks.

The ensemble comprises Yves Adang, Angeline Bell, Lydia Boulton, Alison Connell, Adam Davidson, Danielle Delys, Joseph Dockree, Charlie Donnelly, Stan Doughty, Glen Facey, Davide Fienauri, Harry Francis, Lyndsey Gardiner, Ian Gareth-Jones, Maria Garrett, Mark Goldthorp, Jacqueline Hughes, Emma Hunter, Jason Kajdi, Sam Lathwood, Jordan Livesey, Tania Mathurin, Laura Medforth, Alex Pinder, Ben Redfern, Clare Rickard, Lucie-Mae Sumner, Scott Waugh, and Monique Young.

The stage production is co-created by Cameron Mackintosh and has a book by Oscar-winning screenwriter and Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. The score by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman includes the film songs “Jolly Holiday,” “Step in Time,” “Feed the Birds,” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” with new songs and additional music and lyrics by the Olivier award-winning team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. The producer for Disney Theatrical Productions is Thomas Schumacher.

The musical also has orchestrations by William David Brohn, dance and vocal arrangements by George Stiles, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting by Hugh Vanstone and Natasha Katz, co-choreography by Stephen Mear, reimagined set and costume designs by Bob Crowley, co-direction and choreography by Matthew Bourne, and direction by Richard Eyre.

The stage production of Mary Poppins originally opened in the West End in December 2004, running for over 1,250 performances. The production won two Olivier Awards and an Evening Standard Award and subsequently ran on Broadway for over six years.



(Updated August 7, 2021)